Severe Weather Statement issued for Ringgold by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ringgold A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RINGGOLD COUNTY At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Ayr, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong size hail at 10:24pm in Mt Ayr. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Ringgold County, including the following locations... Mt Ayr Municipal Airport, Delphos and Benton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0