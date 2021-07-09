Limited Edition Xbox Controllers Inspired By Space Jam Available

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Review: Welcome To The Jam. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a throwback in a number of ways. It’s an old-school brawler, resembling classics like Final Fight and Streets of Rage. Unlike most modern brawlers, it’s content to keep things simple, not trying to layer multiple systems on top of things. This is the exact sort of movie tie-in game we would have seen when the original Space Jam was released back in 1996. We would have seen it in 2006, too, most likely. This is the sort of game that mostly died when it became cheaper and easier to make a movie tie-in app. Really tying it all together, though, the biggest way it’s a throwback is that, like most of those movie tie-in games, it isn’t very good.