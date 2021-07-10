Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thermal, CA

New Torres-Martinez Indian Health Clinic opens in Thermal

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XX4b7_0ashh0KK00

A new health clinic opening in Thermal will help expand access to affordable healthcare for local Tribal communities.

Congressman Raul Ruiz M.D., joined joined Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Vice Chairperson Joseph Mirelez, Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc. Board President Sherri Salgado, RSBCIHI CEO Bill Thomsen, RSBCIHI representatives, and members of the Torres Martinez Tribe to celebrate the opening of the new Torres-Martinez Indian Health Clinic.

The clinic, which was seven years in the making, will offer newly expanded health care services to tribal members from Torres Martinez and tribal communities across Riverside County.

"It's extremely important for us to have this new facility to provide quality health care to the Native Americans in the eastern Coachella Valley, just because we've been having to go and get referred out to other areas," Mirelez said.

The clinic is located in thermal near avenue 66 on Martinez Road. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post New Torres-Martinez Indian Health Clinic opens in Thermal appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
436
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Thermal, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Indian Tribe#Health Care#Tribal#Indians#Rsbcihi#The Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Health Services
Related
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Wear your mask’: Fully vaccinated Indio woman tests positive for Covid

Sherry Silver from Indio thought her two Pfizer shots meant she'd be protected from Covid-19. She'd avoided the virus for a year and a half, until last month, she tested positive. "I was pretty sick," Silver said, speaking exclusively to News Channel 3. "I didn't have a temperature; I didn't have body aches; I did have sinus congestion, a The post ‘Wear your mask’: Fully vaccinated Indio woman tests positive for Covid appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local hospitals see first COVID-19 spike in months, 98% of new cases are among unvaccinated

Eisenhower Health reported an increase in patients hospitalized for coronavirus this week. It’s a concerning trend health officials say is being seen at other hospitals countywide.   According to a letter sent internally to staff, Eisenhower Health shares they had been seeing between one and four coronavirus patients in recent weeks. However, in the last few The post Local hospitals see first COVID-19 spike in months, 98% of new cases are among unvaccinated appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus receives $20K grant to deliver mental health treatment to children affected by the pandemic

The Palm Desert campus of Cal State San Bernardino was awarded $20,000 by a local nonprofit to deliver mental health treatment to children in the Coachella Valley affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced today. The Palm Springs-based Anderson Children's Foundation gifted the funds to expand CSUSB's Neurofeedback Center, which will now be able The post CSUSB Palm Desert Campus receives $20K grant to deliver mental health treatment to children affected by the pandemic appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday. This week's county data shows COVID data down across the board, however, that does not appear to be a sign of downward trends. The number the cases, deaths, and even recoveries all came back with negative numbers. County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said this is due The post RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

McCallum Theatre to only allow vaccinated people upon reopening

The McCallum Theatre's long-awaited grand reopening is slated for December 3 and will require all "patrons, artists, volunteers, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors" to be fully vaccinated. The announcement came down Thursday with the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees voting unanimously on the decision for the 2021-2022 season. Those in attendance will have to The post McCallum Theatre to only allow vaccinated people upon reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Spill of Unknown Substance Prompts Evacuation in Palm Desert

A scare over what was thought to be a spilled hazardous substance inside a warehouse at a Palm Desert business prompted the entire building to be evacuated today. The spill was reported at 10:19 a.m. in a commercial building in the 77600 block of Country Club Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The The post Spill of Unknown Substance Prompts Evacuation in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local schools and parents react to state guidance that requires masks upon return to school

On Friday the state of California delivered a new plan requiring masks once again upon schools' return. The guidance is stricter than what has come down from the federal government. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated." The post Local schools and parents react to state guidance that requires masks upon return to school appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-Federal official from Palm Desert admits to taking money illegally

A former Department of Defense project services manager from Palm Desert admitted taking money from contractors in connection with federal work overseas and is now facing up to 10 years in prison, authorities said today. Nizar Farhat, 63, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of receiving an illegal gratuity and being a public official The post Ex-Federal official from Palm Desert admits to taking money illegally appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

New efforts to help spread fentanyl abuse awareness

The tragedy of fentanyl-related overdoses has hit close to home for many Riverside County families, as well as nationwide. In Riverside County, 43 people have overdosed from fentanyl since the start of this year. Since 2016, the county has seen an 800% increase in fentanyl-related drugs. Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Supervisor said something needs to The post New efforts to help spread fentanyl abuse awareness appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

California to require face masks at schools this fall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings. Ahead of new school guidelines expected next week, health The post California to require face masks at schools this fall appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery

Two Desert Hot Springs residents said they found two black bags in a wash near Wardman Dog Park with dead puppies. Anthony Giannotti said he was resting in a shady area in the wash Thursday morning when he heard a thump. After checking to see what the noise could have been, he said he saw The post Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

The Coachella Valley’s first Chick-Fil-A coming to Palm Desert

The first Chick-Fil-A in the Coachella Valley will be coming to Palm Desert! The popular chicken restaurant will be built at the Monterey Crossing, a new development area off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive right across the street from the Palm Desert Sam's Club. The development will also have a Habit Burger Grill The post The Coachella Valley’s first Chick-Fil-A coming to Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County continues fight against fentanyl abuse

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is launching a fentanyl abuse awareness campaign to combat the rising cases of overdoses and deaths from the drug. Since 2016 there has been an 800% increase in fentanyl related deaths in Riverside County. Since the start of 2021, there have been 43 deaths already. The board approved a The post Riverside County continues fight against fentanyl abuse appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

200+ Indio households received rental assistance from city’s partnership with Lift to Rise

More than 200 households in Indio have gotten rental assistance thanks to the city's partnership with Lift to Rise. Most of those households also received funding through an assistance program from riverside county -- that provided three months of rent for families impacted by coronavirus. Combining those funds, houses in Indio received more than a The post 200+ Indio households received rental assistance from city’s partnership with Lift to Rise appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs

The summertime heat in the Coachella Valley is brutal for many, especially people experiencing homelessness. Cooling centers open in the summer for people to find relief. Tuesday, July 6th, a 24-hour cooling center will be available to people in the community at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs (1555 E. Alejo Rd.). This cooling center The post As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases & 8 deaths since Friday

Riverside County released its first weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, revealing it's latest data since its last report on Friday. County health officials announced last week that they would be changing from daily to weekly updates as it will provide a more accurate picture of coronavirus in the community. Officials added that the daily updates The post Riverside County reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases & 8 deaths since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rep Ruiz says BIA knew of about unsafe living condition at Oasis Mobile Home Park for more than 13 years

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. revealed on Tuesday that the local Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) leadership allowed the owners of Oasis Mobile Home park to operate without a business license and with unsafe conditions for more than 13 years before the park faced a contaminated water issue. We've been covering Oasis Mobile Park since August The post Rep Ruiz says BIA knew of about unsafe living condition at Oasis Mobile Home Park for more than 13 years appeared first on KESQ.
CollegesPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

OneFuture Coachella Valley launches summer college program

OneFuture Coachella Valley is helping high school graduates get a head start in applying for college this Fall with it's College and Career Success Program. This initiative is a collaboration between regional educators. non-profits, philanthropists, business, and civic leaders to help students. Those who participate will be able to enroll in a workshop that will The post OneFuture Coachella Valley launches summer college program appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Most public health restrictions ending at County courthouses Tuesday

Most limits on public access to Riverside County Superior Court buildings will be lifted Tuesday based on recent state changes in public health restrictions, but the court will continue masking requirements, depending on a visitor's vaccination status. "Our orders are enforcing the regulations and guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health and the The post Most public health restrictions ending at County courthouses Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
AnimalsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Now Hiring: The Living Desert wants you to join their pack

They say it takes a village, but for this week's Now Hiring employer it takes a whole herd! The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is looking to fill positions in a variety of departments, from maintenance, to the garden department, and guest services. "People think about the zoo keeping aspect, caring for the animals. Here The post Now Hiring: The Living Desert wants you to join their pack appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 1

Community Policy