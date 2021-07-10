New Torres-Martinez Indian Health Clinic opens in Thermal

A new health clinic opening in Thermal will help expand access to affordable healthcare for local Tribal communities.

Congressman Raul Ruiz M.D., joined joined Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Vice Chairperson Joseph Mirelez, Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc. Board President Sherri Salgado, RSBCIHI CEO Bill Thomsen, RSBCIHI representatives, and members of the Torres Martinez Tribe to celebrate the opening of the new Torres-Martinez Indian Health Clinic.

The clinic, which was seven years in the making, will offer newly expanded health care services to tribal members from Torres Martinez and tribal communities across Riverside County.

"It's extremely important for us to have this new facility to provide quality health care to the Native Americans in the eastern Coachella Valley, just because we've been having to go and get referred out to other areas," Mirelez said.

The clinic is located in thermal near avenue 66 on Martinez Road. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

