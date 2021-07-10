Cancel
Politics

Two politicians have been claiming they are in charge in Haiti. Now there are three

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Until Friday, Haiti’s top two politicians were each claiming to be the rightful leader in charge of running the country in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. On Friday evening, a third man entered the picture. Joseph Lambert, the head of what remains of the Haitian Senate,...

Posted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
marketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Posted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
dallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Haitian Police deny the Prime Minister’s ties to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

The Haitian National Police reported this Thursday that the investigation into the murder of the president of that country, Jovenel Moïse, is ongoing and denied that there was any relationship between the interim prime minister of that country, Claude Joseph, with those suspected of committing the assassination. , as stated in a publication of a Colombian medium.
Posted by
WSB Radio

Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.”. Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV...
Arkansas Online

Slaying creates 3-way rivalry in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Pressure is mounting on the man who claims to be Haiti's leader in the aftermath of the president's assassination, with at least two other officials claiming to be the legitimate head of government as they race to fill the political power vacuum. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph,...
Frederick News-Post

Is Haiti governable right now?

The political chaos that has followed the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise reflects a broader truth: Some nation-states are simply not viable in their current form. Growing incentives for corruption, coupled with unstable internal politics, can tear apart many governments. Haiti’s troubles are severe. A parliamentary election slated for...
caribbeantoday.com

CARICOM Chairman Against Any Military Intervention in Haiti

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he does not favor any military presence in Haiti as the French-speaking member country continues its investigation into the assassination of its President Jovenel Moise last Wednesday. The Special Representative of the Secretary General of...
houstonmirror.com

Haitians, UN Officials Pay Tribute to Slain President Moise

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI/UNITED NATIONS - Supporters of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise gathered Wednesday near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince to honor him, placing multiple floral wreaths near the palace gates. "We will never forget you," a man said as he placed a wreath on the ground. "I have no strength...
wibailoutpeople.org

The killing of Jovenel Moise must not be an excuse for U.S. Intervention, Hands Off Haiti!

Statement by the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise is yet another tragic event for the people of that country. His death only creates new traumas for Haiti. Moise was the latest United States installed puppet, whose administration continued in defiance of Haiti’s constitution which in fact required him to step down in February 2021. Haitians in the hundreds of thousands engaged in mass protest for many months against his illegal presence in office and demanded that their democratic rights be respected.

