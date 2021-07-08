Bible verse - Song of Solomon Cant.7:5-7; quote by Stjepan Hauser

I recently read Clint Smith's wonderful book How the Word is Passed (highly, highly recommended; Smith is a poet and a writer, and his storytelling weaves both styles together brilliantly). In the book, Smith tours various places with a history of enslaved people: Jefferson's Monticello, Louisiana's notorious Angola Prison, and Whitney Plantation, near his hometown of New Orleans. His descriptions of The Whitney were inviting to the imagination and the heart. The plantation was acquired some years ago by a wealthy New Orleans attorney who spent millions to transform it into a place that told stories from enslaved people's perspective. Our family visited earlier this summerI learned about a rebellion that began at Whitney, involved hundreds of enslaved people, only to be stopped by a combination of the military and local militias. Many of them were beheaded, their heads posted on pikes as a symbol of white power and to invoke fear in any who would attempt any such movement toward freedom in the future. There is a memorial of those heads on pikes at the Whitney. I looked at the faces, brokenhearted at the loss of life-- not just these individuals, but their families and future generations-- and also the cruelty that would inspire people to inflict such violence on others who simply wanted to be free.