Why analysts say UnitedHealth's earnings will decline in Q2

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.