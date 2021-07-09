Cancel
Financial Reports

Why analysts say UnitedHealth's earnings will decline in Q2

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street anticipates a decline in UnitedHealth's earnings in their upcoming second-quarter report, which ended in June, Zacks Equity Research reported. As analysts anticipate the July 15 earnings report, they expect a year-over-year decline of 38.2 percent with $4.40 per share earnings. Despite this, revenue is expected to increase 11.9 percent over last July's report, bringing it to $69.55 billion.

