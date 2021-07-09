TGIF Open Thread!
Good morning Destructoid! It's that wonderful time of the week! It's Friday!. This week went by pretty quick. We're going to be having some changes in management at work soon and everyone is kinda freaking out over it. I don't really care as I feel a change has been needed for awhile now. We'll see soon enough if it's a positive change. That said, I'm starting to consider looking into some of the positions my company offers us to work from home. Some of them pay much more then I'm making now somehow sooo I'm definitely going to be looking into it.www.destructoid.com
