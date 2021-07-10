WWE News: Mysterios Come to Edge’s Aid on Smackdown, Edge Confronts Seth Rollins
– Edge got a little bit of backup in his battle with the reunited Roman Reigns and Usos on tonight’s Smackdown. Edge called out Reigns in the main event of tonight’s show after the Universal Champion mended fences with the Usos earlier in the episode. Reigns came out and The Usos soon followed, but when Edge and Reigns began fighting Rey and Dominik came out with chairs and attacked Jey and Jimmy.411mania.com
