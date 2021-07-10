Morton throws seven shutout innings; Marlins hit Acuna again
Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning and the Braves never looked back, defeating the Marlins 5-0 Friday night in Miami. The Braves are 43-44. 1. Charlie Morton had a great bounce-back game by going seven innings, allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out seven in 95 pitches. His breaking ball was dominant and he only got into trouble in the fourth inning where he walked a Marlin and allowed a single.www.ajc.com
