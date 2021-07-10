BMS names fourth-quarter honor roll
Bolivar Middle School recently released its fourth-quarter honor roll. According to a school news release, the following students earned spots on the list:. Eighth grade — Neveah Arquette, Makaylyn Barnard, Seth Bays, Cooper Bethell, Avery Bishop, Tucker Calvert, Brody Campbell, Abbigail Carsten, Nathaniel Clark, Rachel Cohen, Lukas Craven, Cy Douglas, Kanton Fisher, Kaden Hunt, Brody Ingold, Christopher Jordan, Ramsey Love, Nora Manis, Addison Meadows, Allison Morgan, Connor Neal, Paige Pendergraft, Lathen Pyatt, Estella Scowden, Anna Seiner, Sofia Smashey, Anna Vaughn, Mya Vernon, Raynabeth Wilson.bolivarmonews.com
Comments / 0