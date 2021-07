Nicholas Poppleton teed off last on Thursday. After his round, he was the last to speak to the media. It’s a good thing he did. Poppleton is one of the 2021 Open Championship’s Open Qualifiers, into the field at Royal St. George’s by virtue of a 65-69 showing at West Lancashire Golf Club two weeks ago. He’s also a breath of fresh air, a 27-year-old part-time grocery delivery driver built of wit and perspective. And he’s the very best quote at the Open.