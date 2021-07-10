This Fort Worth distillery runs completely on solar energy

FORT WORTH, Texas — Right in the heart of downtown Fort Worth, feet away from Texas A&M's law school and the convention center, sits Acre Distilling Co. At first glance, it looks like any other distillery. It's industrial. There are barrels lined up against multiple walls. There's a bar. There's a tasting room. There's a chalkboard listing a menu and, thanks to COVID-19, a QR code for customers to pull up daily specials and food options.