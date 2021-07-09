Cancel
Two IU Summer Theatre Radio Plays Debut This Month On WFIU

indianapublicmedia.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU Summer Theatre is partnering with WFIU to present two fully produced radio plays this month. Waycross, written by Jayne Deely and directed by Jenny McKnight, airs Saturday, July 17 at 5 p.m. on WFIU2 and Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m. on WFIU. Originally developed and produced for the IU Theatre & Dance 2021 At First Sight Festival of New Plays, Waycross is about finding heroes where you least expect them. In this play, CIA asset Lee is assigned to the nation’s riskiest and most vital missions. Her arch-enemy Nadia Rachnamninov is close on Lee’s tail through every mission from Mauritius to Minsk. At this point, Nadia is the closest thing Lee has to a friend, unless you count CIA Director Skybell, who seems to live in Lee’s earpiece. When Lee finds herself charged with the task of infiltrating a community theatre in Georgia undercover as something called a dramaturg, she has never been more in over her head. The clock’s ticking, every second bringing the town closer to potential destruction, and opening night.

Comments / 0

