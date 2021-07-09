Cancel
Washington State

Hot weather, low air quality expected while fires rage in Eastern Washington, North Idaho

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFires caused evacuations and low air quality as they continued to grow in Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Friday. The National Weather Service issued an air quality warning on Friday for Lewiston, saying the air was unhealthy for all groups. The weather service also placed a red flag warning for the region east of the Cascade Mountains due to hot and dry weather expected this weekend.

