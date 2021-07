One of the silver linings I've found coming out through the other side of the pandemic quarantine is that it has helped me lean on others for help. I am so used to trying to do everything for myself and by myself and it has almost literally worn me to the bones. I have discovered the joy of calling upon mobile businesses to do take care of the errands that I don't really have time for. Sure, it might cost a little (or in some cases a lot) more than I'm used to spending for such services, but when I compare the alternative, I'm spending several hours of my quality time sitting around waiting inside somebody's shop or retail location to get things done.