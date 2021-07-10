Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry's Dr. Roberto Velasco Selected as Top Dentists 2021

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Leading dental facility, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, announced today that their own Dr. Roberto Velasco, D.D.S., has again been selected for the Top Dentists list, soon to be published for 2021 honorees. He has previously been given the honor of appearing on the Top Dentists lists of 2015-2019 and was selected as part of the America’s Best Dentists list in 2020.