Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Local rock band shot music video in Outlaw Mansion

WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock band - "Love The Hate" -- shot the video back in March of this year. The video was released just three weeks ago and is now serving as a piece of history itself for the abandoned house with a storied past.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Music Video#Outlaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Top 50 American Bands of All Time

While our friends across the pond may try to argue otherwise, rock 'n' roll is an inherently American creation. Many of the most successful artists in the genre’s history were born and bred in the U.S.A. But who is the greatest American rock band of all time?. Assembling a list...
Rock Musicktswblog.net

Sunbeam Sound Machine: A Psychedelic Rock Masterpiece

Earlier this week I was introduced to the ethereal beauty of Sunbeam Sound Machine, a psychedelic rock band that can teleport you to a different universe through music. That may be an exaggeration, but Sunbeam Sound Machine’s music personally makes me feel like I’m floating. It’s the type of music that you listen to when you’re looking for an escape from the real world.
MusicDaily Californian

Styx’s ‘Crash of the Crown’ is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
MusicMetalSucks

At the Gates Share New Song “The Fall Into Time”

At the Gates have released “The Fall Into Time,” the latest awesome new track from their awesome new album, The Nightmare of Being. Says frontman Tomas Lindberg about the single and its accompanying music video:. “Hello everybody! As you might have already guessed, this album is our most ambitious effort...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wyoming youngsters learn to rock out at Rock Band Camp

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Hayden Young’s first performance in a rock band was on a recent Friday night. The incoming 12-year-old Twin Spruce Junior High School seventh grader described himself as more of an introvert when it comes to playing the guitar. But after a week of Rock Band Camp, he’d transformed from loner musician to part of an epic rock band.
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Local Kids Rock The 2021 Battle Of The Bands

In a fierce competition at the 2021 Bach To Rock (B2R) Battle of the Bands, 23 bands recently went head-to-head at the John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Port Washington. Hundreds of proud parents, family members and fans came to support and cheer on students from B2R Port Washington. The groups competed at the bandshell in Sunset Park and rocked the spectacular hotspot.
Rock Musicthepitchkc.com

90s indie rock band IDAHO set to perform at Lemonade Park

Los Angeles-based indie rock band IDAHO is returning to the stage after 13 years to perform frontman Jeff Martin’s unnamed 10th album. The band will be performing at Lemonade Park Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Shifting away from the slowcore moniker that the band had previously, this tour will...
MusicantiMUSIC

Volbeat Share 'Wait A Minute Girl' Video

Volbeat have released a music video for their tack "Wait A Minute My Girl". The song is the follow-up to the band's recently released single "Dagen For". The two tracks mark the first new music released by the band since their 2019 studio album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", and were both written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Live music at the Band Shell July 3

Salem’s Independence Day celebration July 3 will include live music at the band shell in Waterworth Memorial Park. Dave (Byers) and John (Volio), the popular acoustic guitar duo from Salem, will be performing from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Quaker City Cruisers from 7 to 9 p.m. Quaker City Cruisers is a vintage dance band, playing early rock ‘n roll with an R&B flavor. The four members are Salem born and raised and are current Salem residents. They are David Byers, drummer/guitarist of Abbey Road fame and also of the John Volio, David Byers duo; Jan (Schaffer) Cox, who before founding the new Salem Music Center in downtown Salem, professionally played piano as an entertainer for 30 years in Pat O’Brien’s piano bar in New Orleans; Mike Milhoan, bass player, graduated from Dana School of Music in Youngstown, and hails from a well-known Salem musical family; and the Rev. John Fitch, a Methodist pastor, plays the Fender Stratocaster and will be calling the tunes.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive: Emmaline Twist – 'Drugs' Video Premiere

As we head toward a post-pandemic world, many of us find ourselves struggling to return to normal. While 15 months of isolation might breed a genuine yearning for social contact, it also means a new sense of unfamiliarity, apprehension, overstimulation. And on their first new track in nearly three years, the dark-wave KC quintet explores this question of how we cope with it all.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Drops Music Video For 'The Nightmare Of Being' Title Track

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the official music video for the title track of their new album, "The Nightmare Of Being". The clip, which can be seen below, was directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver Film Company (ARCH ENEMY, IN FLAMES, DIMMU BORGIR). AT THE...
Musicnextmosh.com

King Woman share “Psychic Wound” music video   

King Woman have uploaded a music video (directed by Muted Widows) for their track “Psychic Wound,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the band’s sophomore album, ‘Celestial Blues,’ which releases on July 30th through Relapse Records (pre-order). “‘Psychic Wound’ is about paying the price for eating...
MusicDeadline

Jeff LaBar Dies: Guitarist For ’80s Hard Rock Band Cinderella Was 58

UPDATED with bandmates’ statement: Jeff LaBar, a guitarist who was a key part of the hard rock band Cinderella as it rose to fame in the 1980s “hair band” heyday, has died. No cause was immediately available, but his son confirmed the death in an Instagram post. LaBar’s first wife,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy