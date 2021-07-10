Local rock band shot music video in Outlaw Mansion

Salem’s Independence Day celebration July 3 will include live music at the band shell in Waterworth Memorial Park. Dave (Byers) and John (Volio), the popular acoustic guitar duo from Salem, will be performing from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Quaker City Cruisers from 7 to 9 p.m. Quaker City Cruisers is a vintage dance band, playing early rock ‘n roll with an R&B flavor. The four members are Salem born and raised and are current Salem residents. They are David Byers, drummer/guitarist of Abbey Road fame and also of the John Volio, David Byers duo; Jan (Schaffer) Cox, who before founding the new Salem Music Center in downtown Salem, professionally played piano as an entertainer for 30 years in Pat O’Brien’s piano bar in New Orleans; Mike Milhoan, bass player, graduated from Dana School of Music in Youngstown, and hails from a well-known Salem musical family; and the Rev. John Fitch, a Methodist pastor, plays the Fender Stratocaster and will be calling the tunes.