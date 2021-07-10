Cancel
NBA

Welcome to our not-so-terrible city: Top attractions during NBA Finals home games

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iO64_0ashaEHM00

This Sunday, Milwaukee will not only host their first NBA finals game in nearly five decades, but it will be an opportunity to showcase all it has to offer in the global spotlight.

With dozens of great food options, check out The Public Market , located in the Historic Third Ward . The market also is surrounded by a handful of restaurants, bars and shops.

Visitors often mistake the lake for an ocean because of its spectacular views. Pull up a blanket on the beach or check out one of the museums nearby.

"The lakefront is my favorite place to be at," says local Bendu Dwolo. Dwolo recently moved to Milwaukee from Texas, and tries to find any opportunity to visit the lakefront.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

Wendell R., a visitor from out of town, was stunned as he walked around the lakefront with his selfie stick snapping pictures at every angle.

"It's my first time so I've been looking forward to seeing the beautiful places," said Wendell.

Lakeshore State Park is also a great spot to bring kids to see the giant colorful birds looking over the water.

The new Immersive Van Gogh experience also just opened up at the Wisconsin Center.

Omar Shaikh, the owner of the popular downtown steakhouse, Carnevor , serves as the chairman of the Visit Milwaukee Board and is excited to see how many people shift their perspective about the city.

"You know, we’ve been saying it all a long time. This is one of the greatest cities in the country, and to have everyone come here and experience it is something that we cannot wait for. Just the fact that we got here is massive. I can’t wait to meet so many more people that are coming into the city," said Shaikh.

