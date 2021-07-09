Spread of delta variant underscores importance of COVID vaccine

This week Pima County rescinded its COVID-19 emergency resolution that the board of supervisors enacted in March of last year. It comes as county health officials announced that 70% of eligible, adult residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But for those who remain unvaccinated, including children, the so-called delta variant presents a threat as it becomes the dominant strain across the United States. We discussed the risks with University of Arizona epidemiologist Michael Worobey.