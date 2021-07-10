Cancel
Music

9-year-old creates rap music video to get you into the summer-time mood

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evuUu_0ashZ8Ac00

There's a new jam to get you in the summer-time mood.

It's a rap song and music video featuring a nine year old boy from our area!

DJ Morris goes by "Lil Syxx (6) ."

His parents say he loves music and to rap, so they promised him if he got good grades, he could make his own music video.

They made good on their word after DJ made the honor roll, so they helped him make a music video with his friends about finally being able to go outside after COVID restrictions were lifted.

What great way to show how hard work can pay off! You can watch the full video here .

