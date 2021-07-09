Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

BERT, reticulate & lexical semantics

By Jason Timm
r-bloggers.com
 10 days ago

[This article was first published on Jason Timm, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.

www.r-bloggers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexical Semantics#Blog
Related
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Journey to BERT: Part 2

This is the second part of my previous blog Journey to BERT which I wrote a while ago. In this blog, I would further the narration and explain the further conceptual milestones in the evolution towards BERT. Common NLP Tasks such as classification, Question Answering and text summarization. Neural embeddings...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Train a BERT Model From Scratch

Many of my articles have been focused on BERT — the model that came and dominated the world of natural language processing (NLP) and marked a new age for language models. For those of you that may not have used transformers models (eg what BERT is) before, the process looks a little like this:
Agricultureadafruit.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy NFTs

In celebration of the new Space Jame: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. partnered with social NFT platform Nifty’s to release limited-edition collection of NFT items featuring characters from the upcoming movie. See the collection here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs,...
Computersr-bloggers.com

Workflows for querying databases via R

[This article was first published on rstats | Emily Riederer, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to learn Matlab

Matlab has arguably the most comprehensive documentation compared to other open-source programming languages. Because of that, I always imagine that learning and getting into the Matlab world should be a quite straightforward process, no matter you’ve already been a seasoned programmer in other languages, or this is even the first one you would like to start with.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

How to Fine-Tune BERT Transformer with spaCy 3

Since the seminal paper “Attention is all you need” of Vaswani et al, Transformer models have become by far the state of the art in NLP technology. With applications ranging from NER, Text Classification, Question Answering or text generation, the applications of this amazing technology are limitless. More specifically, BERT...
Sciencer-bloggers.com

Three ways to check and fix ultrametric phylogenies

[This article was first published on Jonathan Chang, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Softwarearxiv.org

Using BERT Encoding to Tackle the Mad-lib Attack in SMS Spam Detection

One of the stratagems used to deceive spam filters is to substitute vocables with synonyms or similar words that turn the message unrecognisable by the detection algorithms. In this paper we investigate whether the recent development of language models sensitive to the semantics and context of words, such as Google's BERT, may be useful to overcome this adversarial attack (called "Mad-lib" as per the word substitution game). Using a dataset of 5572 SMS spam messages, we first established a baseline of detection performance using widely known document representation models (BoW and TFIDF) and the novel BERT model, coupled with a variety of classification algorithms (Decision Tree, kNN, SVM, Logistic Regression, Naive Bayes, Multilayer Perceptron). Then, we built a thesaurus of the vocabulary contained in these messages, and set up a Mad-lib attack experiment in which we modified each message of a held out subset of data (not used in the baseline experiment) with different rates of substitution of original words with synonyms from the thesaurus. Lastly, we evaluated the detection performance of the three representation models (BoW, TFIDF and BERT) coupled with the best classifier from the baseline experiment (SVM). We found that the classic models achieved a 94% Balanced Accuracy (BA) in the original dataset, whereas the BERT model obtained 96%. On the other hand, the Mad-lib attack experiment showed that BERT encodings manage to maintain a similar BA performance of 96% with an average substitution rate of 1.82 words per message, and 95% with 3.34 words substituted per message. In contrast, the BA performance of the BoW and TFIDF encoders dropped to chance. These results hint at the potential advantage of BERT models to combat these type of ingenious attacks, offsetting to some extent for the inappropriate use of semantic relationships in language.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Event-driven architecture and semantic coupling

Event-driven architecture (EDA) is key to building loosely coupled applications (microservices or not). It is an architectural style (see here and here) where components communicate asynchronously by emitting and reacting to the events. Def. 1: An event is something that has happened in past. An event notification (or say event...
Computersarxiv.org

AutoBERT-Zero: Evolving BERT Backbone from Scratch

Transformer-based pre-trained language models like BERT and its variants have recently achieved promising performance in various natural language processing (NLP) tasks. However, the conventional paradigm constructs the backbone by purely stacking the manually designed global self-attention layers, introducing inductive bias and thus leading to sub-optimal. In this work, we propose an Operation-Priority Neural Architecture Search (OP-NAS) algorithm to automatically search for promising hybrid backbone architectures. Our well-designed search space (i) contains primitive math operations in the intra-layer level to explore novel attention structures, and (ii) leverages convolution blocks to be the supplementary for attention structure in the inter-layer level to better learn local dependency. We optimize both the search algorithm and evaluation of candidate models to boost the efficiency of our proposed OP-NAS. Specifically, we propose Operation-Priority (OP) evolution strategy to facilitate model search via balancing exploration and exploitation. Furthermore, we design a Bi-branch Weight-Sharing (BIWS) training strategy for fast model evaluation. Extensive experiments show that the searched architecture (named AutoBERT-Zero) significantly outperforms BERT and its variants of different model capacities in various downstream tasks, proving the architecture's transfer and generalization abilities. Remarkably, AutoBERT-Zero-base outperforms RoBERTa-base (using much more data) and BERT-large (with much larger model size) by 2.4 and 1.4 higher score on GLUE test set. Code and pre-trained models will be made publicly available.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

9 Unexplored Python Libraries that Will Amaze You

Python programming is full of opportunities. It is straightforward and simple with lots of cool libraries and functions that can make tasks much easier. Every Python developer must work with popular libraries like NumPy, pandas, date time, matplotlib, Tkinter and many more. However, there are some lesser-known libraries that can make your life a lot easier as a developer and improve your coding experience.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to learn Matlab

Matlab has arguably the most comprehensive documentation compared to other open-source programming languages. Because of that, I always imagine that learning and getting into the Matlab world should be a quite straightforward process, no matter you’ve already been a seasoned programmer in other languages, or this is even the first one you would like to start with.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

9 Unexplored Python Libraries that Will Amaze You

Python programming is full of opportunities. It is straightforward and simple with lots of cool libraries and functions that can make tasks much easier. Every Python developer must work with popular libraries like NumPy, pandas, date time, matplotlib, Tkinter and many more. However, there are some lesser-known libraries that can make your life a lot easier as a developer and improve your coding experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy