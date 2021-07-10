Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Cheyenne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO At 923 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Eads, or 25 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Near zero visibility in the blowing dust has also been reported. Locations impacted include Kit Carson. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH