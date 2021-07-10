Special Weather Statement issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NEW LONDON COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Scotland to Waterford. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard, Griswold, Lebanon, Preston, Lisbon, Sprague, Bozrah and Voluntown.alerts.weather.gov
