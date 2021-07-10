Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NEW LONDON COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Scotland to Waterford. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard, Griswold, Lebanon, Preston, Lisbon, Sprague, Bozrah and Voluntown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jewett City, CT
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Waterford, CT
City
Groton, CT
City
Scotland, CT
City
Mystic, CT
County
New London County, CT
City
Griswold, CT
City
Preston, CT
City
Lebanon, CT
City
New London, CT
City
Ledyard, CT
City
Lisbon, CT
City
Norwich, CT
City
Voluntown, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Northern New London#Southern New London#19 12 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy