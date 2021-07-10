Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 921 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Eads, or 30 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Blowing dust ahead of this storm will likely reduce visibility to near zero at times. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH