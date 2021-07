Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER...SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Nebraska. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for another line of storms moving in from the northwest.