Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 922 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Cloud Campground, or 11 miles south of Chadron, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crawford, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Campground and Chadron St Park. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH