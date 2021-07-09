The Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Now you can get free beer at a Florida theme park
You don’t need to be a hockey fan to enjoy free beer at one Florida theme park the rest of July. You just need to be the legal drinking age of 21 and head to Busch Gardens. But it’s because of hockey that complimentary beer is available at the Tampa theme park. The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games earlier this week.www.miamiherald.com
