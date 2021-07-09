Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Now you can get free beer at a Florida theme park

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

You don’t need to be a hockey fan to enjoy free beer at one Florida theme park the rest of July. You just need to be the legal drinking age of 21 and head to Busch Gardens. But it’s because of hockey that complimentary beer is available at the Tampa theme park. The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games earlier this week.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Beer#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay#The Montreal Canadiens#The Tampa Bay Times#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan: 'He was our eye'

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy