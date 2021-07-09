‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Wants Justice For His Family In New Netflix Thriller

"Always did have a flavor for danger." Lionsgate has dropped a new trailer for a dark, edgy thriller comedy titled Habit, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. This film has dropped out of nowhere, not hitting any festivals or anywhere else before opening in August this summer. It definitely looks like a very Los Angeles film made by Los Angeles people for Los Angeles people. A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun with her other BFFs to escape a L.A. drug lord. The Habit ensemble cast includes Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Libby Mintz, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee, Ione Skye, Aaron Diaz, Jamie Hince, Hayley Marie Norman, Alison Mosshart, with Paris Jackson and Josie Ho. This (obviously) looks all wild & crazy, and instantly forgettable, another of these mediocre crime thrillers that we're seeing too much of these days.
