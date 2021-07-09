Cancel
OGX DMDM Hydantoin Facebook Post

By Kim LaCapria
truthorfiction.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvertisementsOn July 5 2021, a Facebook account shared a post warning people about OGX brand shampoo and DMDM hydantoin, writing:. If you are not aware, these are some of the OGX shampoos that Johnson & Johnson is being sued over. They have a chemical called DMDM hydantoin, which is a base component in formaldehyde. It can cause scalp irritation and hair loss as well as being a known carcinogen.

