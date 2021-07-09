Cancel
Rutland County, VT

James J. Hasson

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames J. Hasson CAVENDISH — James J. Hasson, 95, died July 5, 2021. He was born March 7, 1926, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he grew up. He enlisted in the Navy Seabees in August 1943 and on active duty for 32 months, including two tours to the Pacific. After discharge, Mr. Hasson was in apprenticeship with Black River Plumbing and Heating in Springfield. He stayed in the Seabee Reserve, going on active duty when needed in Bermuda, Guantanamo Bay, Camp Lejeune, and to Vietnam in 1968 as Assistant Bravo Company Commander and Base Operations Officer. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer Four, Civil Engineer Corps, USN. He owned and operated Town and Country Plumbing and Heating for 36 years. In retirement, he worked at Billings Farm as historical interpreter, the Old Constitution House, Calvin Coolidge Homestead and Spring Brook Farm with the Farm for City Kids program. Survivors include four children, James, Patrick, Mary and Julie, five grandsons and a great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his wife of 61-plus years, Anna Eileen Tormey. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Cabot Funeral Home, 32 Rose Hill Road, Woodstock. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Church of Annunciation, 7 North Depot St., Ludlow, followed by burial in Cavendish Village Cemetery and then a repast back at the parish hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Reading-West Windsor Food Shelf, P.O. Box 384, Brownsville, VT 05037. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.

