Evelyn "Connie" Mathews SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Evelyn Hazel "Connie" Mathews, formerly of South Londonderry, Vermont, and Ocala, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Hawthorne Village of Ocala at the age of 91. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who was patient and kind. She is dearly missed. Evelyn was born in Rawsonville, Vermont, on Jan. 16, 1929, to Ora J. Converse and Minnie (Tuttle) Converse. She was a proud graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary Class of 1947 and enjoyed many reunion get-togethers with her classmates over the years. In October 1948, she married Leland Mathews of Londonderry, Vermont, who predeceased her in 1994. They moved to South Londonderry, Vermont, in 1951, where she lived until becoming a year-round resident of Florida in 2008. Throughout the years, Evelyn enjoyed working in the hospitality business at such locations as the Wilburton Inn, the Londonderry Inn, the Highland House and the Frog’s Leap Inn. She is survived by daughters, Marcia Smith, of Ocala, Florida, and Marie Langmaid (David), of Danville, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Mathews, of Ocala, Florida; four grandchildren, Julia Reigle (David), Douglas Mathews, Sarah Kempton (William), Zachary Langmaid; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb and Leah Reigle, Chloe, Piper and Ethan Kempton, and Izabella Bollman and Zoey Langmaid; sister-in-law, Virgie Converse; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Paul Smith; grandson, David Mathews; son, Malvin Mathews; brother, Lyle Converse; and sisters, Ellen Foster (Ernest) and Sara Ryan (Patrick). Evelyn had an adventurous spirit. She loved music, dancing, cooking, baking, reading, puzzles, playing games, going to the beach, summer months in Vermont, working in her flower beds and especially, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many special friendships with her friends in Vermont and Florida. The family is holding a private celebration of her life and graveside service in South Londonderry, Vermont, on July 10, 2021, with Reverend Elliot Fair officiating.