Wallingford, VT

Rachel Fish Ambrosch

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Fish Ambrosch SUN CITY, Ariz. — It is with profound sadness that the family of Rachel Elaine Fish Ambrosch shares that she died on May 7, 2021, in Sun City, Arizona, after a short illness. Rachel was born on Jan. 12, 1950, at home in Wallingford, Vermont, to Kenneth and Betty Fish. She graduated from Wallingford High School in the class of 1968. Even though she lived in Washington state and in Arizona for many years, her heart always remained in Vermont. She stayed in constant contact with family and friends "back east" and closely followed the activities of nieces, nephews and their children. She loved them all dearly. For many years, Rachel was an administrative assistant in a chiropractor's office in Seattle. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Westport, Washington, where she opened a video rental shop. After spending several winters in Sun City, Arizona, they eventually moved there permanently. In their new home, Rachel served her community as president of the DelPinion Condominium Association for several years. Always a wonderful cook, Rachel loved entertaining her friends and neighbors. She kept a lovely home with extensive blue glass and lighthouse collections. She also enjoyed painting in oils and shared her art with family members who treasure her gifts. An admirer of Norman Rockwell and Peter Huntoon, Rachel collected many prints of their art. She was also an avid reader. Another passion was golf; she continued to play until shortly before her death. When it came to organizing regular play and tournaments, she was admired by her many golfing friends for her skillful leadership. Rachel was married to Robert Ambrosch, who survives her, and they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this coming Sept. 18. Other survivors are her siblings, Lorene Wilbur (husband, Stanley), of Tinmouth, Vermont; Carol Ellison (life partner, Michael Venuti), of Barre, Vermont; and Leslie Fish (wife, Beverly). of Marietta, Georgia. Rachel also was very close to a cousin, Brenda Blodgett (husband, John Purcell), of Hansville, Washington, whom she referred to as her "other sister." She was predeceased by her parents and an infant brother, Ronald Fish. Gifts in memory of Rachel may be donated to the Wallingford High School Alumni Scholarship Program, WHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 388, Wallingford, VT 05773. A gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life is planned for Aug. 22. Please watch for a detailed announcement closer to the date.

www.rutlandherald.com

