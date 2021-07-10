Tonight’s Vehicle Fire– A Double Header!

About 3 pm Conroe Fire and Montgomery Fire were dispatched to Margaritaville at Lake Conroe. It was reported as an explosion in a manhole with victims trapped. Units arrived and found two Entergy contractors working on a power vault behind the main building underground. A line that was to be not live was energized. One man is deceased. Another in critical condition and transported to the Texas Medical Center. Power is out at Margaritaville and will be for several more hours. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for an inquest along with an Investigator from the Montgomery Forensic Center. Mack ordered Eickenhorst to transport the victim to the Forensic Center for autopsy.