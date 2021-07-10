Tonight’s Vehicle Fire– A Double Header!

On Friday, July 3, 2021 at approximately 7:08 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to a working structure fire in the 1500 block of Division Highway in Ephrata Township. At approximately 7:19 p.m., a crash occurred in the 1400 block of Division Highway, involving a responding Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company Ladder Truck. A vehicle driven by Daryl Reiff, 38/m of Annville turned into the path of the oncoming Ladder Truck. Reiff was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, severity of his injuries was unknown. All occupants of the responding Ladder Truck were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, out of precaution, and were subsequently discharged without injury. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and/or were rendered inoperable. Reiff was cited for his driving actions.
