James P. Many MIDDLEBURY — James Peter Many, 65, son of Dorothy (Marsh) and Aimie Many, passed away naturally on Jan. 21, 2021. Jim loved being with his friends, family and pets. He always enjoyed making everyone laugh. He was a dedicated hard worker who had an expertise in many types of heavy equipment machinery. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and playing games of all kinds, especially cards. He is survived by his son, Derrick Many, and his wife, Alycia Yowell-Many, of Charlottesville, Virginia; his sisters, Janet, of Picayune, Mississippi, Jane, of Ripton, Vermont, and Alice, of Palmdale, California. Predeceased by Judy Gaupp, Diamondhead, Mississippi. He will leave behind many friends, cousins and extended family who love him and will miss him. There will be a short service held on July 13 at 2 p.m. in the St. Mary Cemetery, Middlebury, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice in his honor.