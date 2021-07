The Panthers made defensive tackle Derrick Brown a first-round pick in 2020 and he promptly took a spot in the team’s starting lineup for his rookie season. Brown had 34 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback hits while playing 70 percent of the defensive snaps for Carolina. Both sacks and 11 of the quarterback hits came in the second half of the season, which suggests Brown was finding his way in the NFL as the year came to an end and left him certain of things that are going to have to change in his second year with the team.