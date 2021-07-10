Cancel
Celebrities

Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom That 'Reset' Her Brain

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Flip or Flop star Christina Haack responded to criticism of her new relationship with Joshua Hall, Haack revealed that she smoked a Bufo toad that "basically reset" her brain. The 38-year-old HGTV personality briefly wrote about the experience at the start of the long Instagram statement she posted Thursday. Haack faced criticism for dating Hall just weeks after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized, but Haack defiantly told critics she is 38 and "I'll do what I want."

CelebritiesETOnline.com

Christina Haack Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New Boyfriend

Christina Haack is moving on. The Flip or Flop star was spotted holding hands with a new man, following her divorce from Ant Anstead, which was finalized last month. Haack -- who will be celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday -- was seen walking through LAX Airport, in photos obtained by Page Six, with her rumored new beau, Joshua Hall.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Take a Glimpse inside Ant Anstead's Stunning Home

"Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead took to Instagram to give his followers a look into his new Laguna Beach Property. Scroll down to see the stunning home. Ant Anstead has officially bought the home of his dreams, and he is giving his fans a look into the amazing property with the help of his toddler, Hudson.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Renée Zellweger drives classic Ford Mustang with her British beau Ant Anstead and his son Hudson... whom he shares with Flip or Flop star ex Christina Haack

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger tenderly held her new boyfriend Ant Anstead's 21-month-old son Hudson London while spending the Fourth of July together in Orange County. The 52-year-old Texan seemed intimately close with the 42-year-old Englishman's only child from his 21-month marriage to HGTV star Christina Haack, which ended last...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Christina Haack met new BF Josh Hall after smoking bufo toad

Well, that’s one way to turn a frog into a prince. Christina Haack has revealed that she met her new boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall, after smoking the hallucinogenic venom from a species of toad. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she began in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.

Comments / 0

