Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom That 'Reset' Her Brain
When Flip or Flop star Christina Haack responded to criticism of her new relationship with Joshua Hall, Haack revealed that she smoked a Bufo toad that "basically reset" her brain. The 38-year-old HGTV personality briefly wrote about the experience at the start of the long Instagram statement she posted Thursday. Haack faced criticism for dating Hall just weeks after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized, but Haack defiantly told critics she is 38 and "I'll do what I want."popculture.com
