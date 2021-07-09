Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

House leaders ask Missouri Supreme Court to scrap Medicaid expansion

By Kurt Erickson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
mycouriertribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Leaders of the Republican-controlled Missouri House have joined the court battle over their refusal to expand Medicaid to 275,000 low-income people. In a brief filed this week, the House called on the Missouri Supreme Court to uphold a decision last month by a Cole County judge striking down a citizen-led effort to expand the government-run health insurance program for the poor.

