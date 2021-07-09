Florence Pugh Gets 'Black Widow' Character Portrait From Boyfriend Zach Braff -- See the Gift
Florence Pugh got a major gift from boyfriend Zach Braff. The Scrubs star shared that he commissioned a portrait of the actress' Black Widow character in celebration of the film's release. Pugh plays Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) "sister," Yelena Belova, in the latest Marvel movie. The painting shows Pugh in her Yelena wardrobe, which includes a white jumpsuit and green vest, raising two pistols.www.whas11.com
