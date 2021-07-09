Clendenning, Patricia

Mrs. Patricia Clendenning, formerly of Rome, GA, passed away June 29, 2021, in Gainesville, GA. Born in Fabius, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Mabel Terrill; her siblings include Douglas Terrill, Wilmington, Ohio, and the late Evelyn Terrill Knowles, Bothwell, Washington. She and her late husband, Lee Clendenning, Sr., were married fifty-six years and had lived in Rome since 1973. Lee taught at Berry College's departments of Industrial Arts and Computer Sciences, and Patricia continued her career as a bookkeeper and secretary. She participated in Rome bowling leagues, the Berry Women's Club, and at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and taught third grade Sunday school. Survivors include her son Lee R. Clendenning (Donna), Gainesville; grandchildren, Victoria, Athens; GA and Sterling, Gainesville, GA; son Richard (Sasha) Clendenning, Ausin, TX. Dr. Philip May, Senior Pastor of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, officiated the funeral on July 3, 2021, and burial followed at Rome Memorial Park.