Special Weather Statement issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Frequent lightning was occurring. Lightning can strike far away from the storm. Go inside a building or vehicle. Wait at least 30 minutes until after the storm has passed to resume outdoor activities. Target Area: Tolland; Windham HEAVY RAINFALL At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms near Coventry, or near Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. These storms contain very heavy rainfall, with hourly rainfall rates of up to 1 inch. This will result in minor street and highway flooding, especially in the towns of Storrs and Mansfield. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Windham, Plainfield, Willimantic, Killingly, Coventry, Hebron, Putnam, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington, Columbia, Canterbury, Ashford, Pomfret, Andover, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford and Scotland.