Custer County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.

alerts.weather.gov

