Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ringgold by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ringgold The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ringgold County in south central Iowa * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Ayr, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mount Ayr around 1025 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH