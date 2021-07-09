Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What to do when the walls are closing in

theapopkavoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost mornings I begin my devotions by reminding myself of some important promises:. I think it is important that we speak truths into our lives. It is these truths that allow us to live amid a world of constant turmoil. At the height of the quarantine I told my wife,...

theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith Inspiration Most#Christian#Covid#Forest Lake Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Jesus was Anti-Theology and Pro-Faith

It is at times ironic to me that so many different churches profess the belief that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, was crucified, died and was buried to arise again on the third day and sits at the right hand of His Father in heaven. From Catholic to Pentecostal, from Baptist to Presbyterian, from Episcopalian to Methodist, from Church of God in Christ to Lutheran, from Evangelical to just being saved, each denomination wants to set itself apart from the others based upon its doctrine being more in line with God than any of its Christian cousins. Throughout history so-called Christians have persecuted other so-called Christians in the name of being more in tune with God’s Word than the denomination being persecuted.
Religionmarioncoherald.com

The 23rd Psalm speaks of the promises

Someone said there are more than 7,000 promises in the Bible and the Lord has kept every one of them but one. That promise yet to be kept is, “If I go, I will come again.”. II Peter 1:4: “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises, that by these ye may be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.”
Religionministrymatters.com

Is the Bible Inerrant and Infallible?

Many Christians speak of the Bible as “inerrant and infallible.” “Inerrant” means simply “without error,” or some would say “incapable of error.” “Infallible” is from the Latin in, meaning “not,” and fallere, meaning “deceive.” “Infallible” would then mean that the Bible does not deceive or, more commonly, that it is incapable of being wrong. To say that the Bible is inerrant and infallible is to say that it contains no mistakes. Some have replaced “inerrant and infallible” with the phrase “totally true and trustworthy.” Because these words have become a kind of litmus test for some Christians regarding the orthodoxy of one’s faith, this is an important question.
ReligionMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Above the Sun: Choose freedom in Christ

After 14 years, this is the last week I will be writing my column. Youth ministry has become more demanding and I will be using more of my time in that area. Our Family Life Minister, Steve Parker, will be taking my place as a columnist. He is a very experienced minister and counselor, whose column I hope you will find in the days ahead. Steve is a very creative writer who I know you will enjoy reading.
Relationshipsbrooklynrail.org

What To Do When You Grow Tired of Words

Word fatigue. I didn’t know I had it until I got slammed. It was May 2021 and I was on social media, reading posts that were strewn with words, acronyms, phrases: BIPOC, intersectionality, AAPI, immigrant experience, racial justice, representation, et cetera. I just couldn’t deal with them anymore. My eyes were glazing over them and I was becoming more and more wary of the way these words were being used.
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

What to Do When You See Your Ex on a Date

It’s officially a post-vax slutty summer, which means people are out and about. Everyone is going on dates and having fun, and that includes your ex. (Sorry!) But what happens if you run into them? Well, here’s what you should do. First, don’t panic when you see your ex on...
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: How do you know Jesus is divine?

Is Jesus divine? How do you know? The Bible says so? And is he separate from the Father, or the same being? Mormons use The Book of Mormon and other latter-day scriptures to prove that Jesus and the Father are separate beings, but Latter-Day Saints also believe in the Bible and Jesus’ divinity. Who is correct?
Jackson, MSrts.edu

RTS Book Notes: Against the Gods

Dr. Ligon Duncan discusses Dr. John Currid’s book Against the Gods. Against the Gods seeks to answer the question of whether or not the Old Testament writers borrowed from pagan sources. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want to tell you about a book...
ReligionFrontiersman

What I want my children to know

Do you ever lose sleep? I confess that sometimes I have trouble sleeping. Sometimes I lose sleep because I drank too much coffee. But, sometimes I am concerned, or I’m worried. I have worried about the churches where I have served, and have been concerned for the members. I have lost sleep at times over the direction of our country and our world. But, most often I have had trouble sleeping over concerns for family; for my parents, my siblings, my children, my grandchildren. When I have trouble sleeping at night, I lay in bed and pray. But, sometimes even after prayer I still can’t sleep, so I get up and find something to do.
Religionpraisedc.com

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – God’s Word, What You Believe, You Do

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:25 But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed. In this scripture, Rick Warren is simply saying the more we read God’s word, the more we believe God’s word and the more we believe it, we’ll actually do it! Now, once we do the word, the scripture says, our deeds become blessed! In other words, when we get the word of God in our spirit, we begin to act on it and then everything we do becomes blessed! Mali Music asks the question, “Is anybody in here blessed?” My answer, “I’m Blessed”!
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Life is Messy, God is Good: Jesus is here for us, no matter what

Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.
ReligionItem

Column by Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: The COVID-19 effect

To start with, let's look at two words, affect and effect. Affect means to act on, produce an effect or change. Effect means something that is produced by an agency or cause. The effects COVID-19 produced have affected all of us in one way or another. The pandemic, COVID-19, that...
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit, July 17

— Ephesians 1:3-4 I think sometimes we have a tendency to confuse what is biblically referred to as Blessedness and Holiness. In St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, which he wrote from prison after he had already preached in Ephesus for 2 years, is a shining example for us in what true holiness and blessedness is.
ReligionNorfolk Daily News

Apology given — Jacob Rakowsky

MADISON — To my family, friends and community. I owe a debt of gratitude and an outstanding apology to all of you. My behavior over the past two years has been unbecoming of the young gentleman I am meant to be. My drinking and arrogant actions were far from Christ like. I apologize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy