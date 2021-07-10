Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 816 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of San Carlos, or 26 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Carlos Reservoir. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 272 and 288. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
