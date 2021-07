BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiates coverage on WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "We believe that WalkMe is well positioned in a relatively new self-help digital market, driving high customer ROI. We envision catalysts including steady if modest upside to ARR, new customer wins, and new product announcements. Further, we think WalkMe's underlying technology supports expanding use cases. By demonstrating steady 30% type of ARR growth, we think the company can help dispel the concern that WalkMe has a narrow value proposition and market TAM."