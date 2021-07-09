Disability Pride Madison combats isolation with virtual programming

As local leaders and members of the community try everything in their power to come up with ways to end the violence in our city, ideas keep pouring in. With all of the tragic acts everyone has been dealing with lately, the one positive thing to come out of it, is people actually working together for one common goal. That goal is to save our children. I know in Buffalo, one of the things many parents and community activists against violence always talk about is early prevention. Getting to the young men and women in our community before they turn to the streets is a key component in keeping them off the streets.