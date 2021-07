A conspiracy theorist known for his high-profile shenanigans was busted Friday for vandalizing the Manhattan gallery where Hunter Biden’s art pieces are being sold. Rod Webber — who once famously ate an art installation of a real banana — walked into the Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo around 4 p.m. and sprayed painted “Daddy” backwards on the wall, according to a video posted online by Webber and tweeted out.