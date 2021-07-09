Milestone Democratic School sued for breaking lease with Fitchburg facility

A Fitchburg landowner is suing Milestone Democratic School for nearly $30,000 for allegedly breaking its lease last year. A summons and complaint filed in Dane County Court on Friday, June 25, claims the University of Wisconsin-Madison-based charter school failed to pay for $6,639 worth of utilities from the City of Fitchburg and Madison Gas and Electric from December 2019 to June 2020, as well as the full amount of base rent owed, totaling $11,959.