Cole Irvin takes no-hitter into the sixth, but A’s lose to Rangers

It’s not the losing, but the attempt at winning that hurts After 100-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 and the equivalent of a 92-loss season in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Kansas City Royals were ready to compete. At the very least, they intended to take an important step out from the bottom of the standings. The offseason shows this—the Royals spent real cash on two-year deals for Mike Minor and Carlos Santana, and facilitated a trade for Andrew Benintendi. Meanwhile, they kept every one of their current big league assets and even doubled down, extendeding Hunter Dozier and Salvador Perez. But you don’t have to read between the lines here, examining what the varying moves meant. The Royals said as much. Take, for example, article in the Kansas City Star from February 28 titled, “‘We expect to make the playoffs’: Royals raised expectations with aggressive offseason:” The Royals, however, aren’t shying away from the fact that they expect to contend in the division this year. They.