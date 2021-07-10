Bloom Art Exhibit: Opening Reception

29 Pieces, 17 artists. Zoom artist talk 1-2 p.m. Aug. 8. Exhibit continues through Sept. 5. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines Bloom in the verb form as to produce or yield flowers; to support abundant plant life, to mature into the achievement of one's potential, to flourish in beauty, freshness, or excellence; to shine out; to become more apparent or fully expressed, to appear or occur unexpectedly in remarkable quantity or degree, to become densely populated with microorganisms; etc. Artists were encouraged to submit works for consideration that respond, relate or interpret the word Bloom within the critical contemporary context of our world today.